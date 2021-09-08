A Meadville man has been sentenced to jail, house arrest and probation — and must apologize to the threatened couple — after pleading no contest to a felony count of ethnic intimidation.
Robert A. Beck, 56, of 364 Pine St., has been sentenced by President Judge John Spataro of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to serve a total of 18 months of restrictive probation.
On Friday, Spataro ordered Beck to serve two days in the county jail with two days pre-sentence credit followed by three months of house arrest/electronic monitoring with the balance of the 18-month sentence as probation.
The judge also ordered Beck to have no contact with the victims, but Beck must write a formal letter of apology to the couple.
Beck pleaded no contest in county court on June 15 to a third-degree felony count of ethnic intimidation filed by Meadville Police Department. He had been scheduled to go on trial in county court in June of this year for the incident on Poplar Street the night of May 24, 2020.
City police charged Beck with threatening a man and woman "with malicious intention toward (their) race and color" in the 300 block of Poplar that evening, according to court documents. Beck said he would burn down the business the man and woman planned to open, started a fight with bystanders and punched the man in the face, according to court documents. He also yelled obscenities and racial slurs during the altercation, according to court documents.
In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.
Had he been convicted at trial of ethnic intimidation, Beck faced up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. At his no contest plea hearing in June, the Crawford County District Attorney's Office recommended a sentence of 30 days in jail with another two months house arrest.