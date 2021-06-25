A Meadville man facing multiple charges for allegedly causing damage at two city residences and threatening a man in late April will head to trial.
Rico M. Cummings, 26, of 74 Lincoln Ave., on Wednesday waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Meadville Police Department filed misdemeanor charges against Cummings of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, and summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing a city officer.
Police said that at 12:25 p.m. April 24, Cummings threw a box of tools at the front door of a Baldwin Street home, breaking a glass window in the door, and threatened a man with a pellet gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cummings also damaged a security camera at a Park Avenue home at 12:50 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Cummings was found by police along Terrace Street and was arrested after a struggle, the affidavit said.
Cummings refused police commands to drop weapons and attempted to reach for a knife, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to Meadville Medical Center for a mental health evaluation following his arrest.
Cummings remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.