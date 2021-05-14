A Meadville man faces a preliminary hearing next month on multiple charges for allegedly causing damage at two city residences and threatening a man in late April.
Rico M. Cummings, 26, of 74 Lincoln Ave., has a preliminary hearing June 23 on Meadville Police Department charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, and summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing a city officer.
Police said that at 12:25 p.m. April 24 Cummings threw a box of tools at the front door of a Baldwin Street home, breaking a glass window in the door, and threatened a man with a pellet gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cummings also damaged a security camera at a Park Avenue home at 12:50 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Cummings was found by police along Terrace Street and was arrested after a struggle, the affidavit said.
Cummings refused police commands to drop weapons and attempted to reach for a knife, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to Meadville Medical Center for a mental health evaluation following his arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino arraigned Cummings on the charges Monday. Cummings was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.