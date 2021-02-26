A Meadville man will faces charges for allegedly possessing heroin and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.
All charges against Brandon Christopher White, 20, were bound over to the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. White allegedly was found with the two illegal drugs on Jan. 23 at Rogers Ferry Road and Columbia Avenue.
Meadville Police Department also accuses White of having plastic bags, a digital scale, a black book and white paper for the purpose of packing controlled substances. He is also accused of driving a vehicle with an expired inspection.
White is facing a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; three misdemeanor charges, consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and one summary offense charge of operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
If convicted, he could face up to 18 years imprisonment and fines totaling $262,525.
White is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of bail of $25,000.