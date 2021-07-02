A 29-year-old Meadville man faces charges for allegedly entering and falling asleep inside the enclosed porch of a Grove Street apartment house Wednesday and then locking the porch door and resisting arrest when police officers arrived.
David Sylvester Cotherman, of 613 Laird Ave., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday shortly after the incident.
Meadville Police Department officers arrived at the residence in the 800 block of Grove Street just after 5 a.m. to find Cotherman inside the enclosed porch, according to the criminal complaint. Cotherman locked the door, according to police, and allegedly refused to unlock it, then lunged at officers as they attempted to unlock the door themselves via a broken panel that allowed access.
Police further reported that Cotherman’s bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smell of alcohol indicated he was extremely intoxicated. Cotherman allegedly pulled away from and fought with officers on the porch as he was being arrested, according to the criminal complaint.
Cotherman faces a felony charge of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest as well as summary charges for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
He remains free on $10,000 bail.
A trial in the case will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.