Shortly after finishing lunch Wednesday at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH), Landon Kafferlin and Andrew Singer were right where they like to be: Working their jobs at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
As the two 19-year-olds set out paper placemats, napkins and silverware alongside each place card and steadily made their way around the Cribbs Dining Hall, it was easy to see why they were recently named Wesbury’s volunteers of the month.
“They go get right to work,” said Stacey Hoey, Wesbury’s volunteer services coordinator. “They are willing to do whatever they are asked to do and go on to do it with great care and attention to detail.”
And it didn’t hurt that table favors made by the two students for Thanksgiving and Christmas were a big hit with Cribbs residents, according to Hoey.
The work at Wesbury is one of several real-world employment experiences that members of a MASH classroom made up of students with autism participate in each week, teacher Shea Herbstritt said, and is part of a larger effort by local schools to help students with a wide range of developmental challenges prepare for life after school.
At a time when employers virtually across the board are broadening their searches for new employees, the range of opportunities is expanding for students with autism, serious learning disorders and intellectual disabilities. The response from area businesses, according to Herbstritt, has been encouraging.
“I know that the employees at these businesses look forward to seeing my students come, so that’s the extra positive — the social interaction that’s happening,” she said. “What I’m noticing is that those places are giving the students opportunities instead of being worried that because they have a disability they can’t do it.”
Since the beginning of the school year, Kafferlin, Singer and other members of the class have been developing their workplace skills at Wesbury, The Shoe Dept. and the Salvation Army Food Pantry. And it’s not just the chance to get out of school that has made them enthusiastic about the opportunities.
“I like to work hard,” Kafferlin said. “I like doing jobs because it’s very fun.”
Singer echoed similar sentiments, though the two differed on which job is more fun: While Wesbury “definitely” tops the list for Kafferlin, Singer said he likes to head “straight to the shoes” at The Shoe Dept., where the pair starts their brief shift by organizing shelves left jumbled by browsing customers.
The students in Herbstritt’s class may be relatively new to the workplace, but they are part of a larger landscape of career-oriented efforts aimed at students with autism and intellectual disabilities. Life skills classes have long emphasized practical experiences that students encounter in everyday life, and other programs adjust the focus as appropriate for the participants’ abilities.
At Crawford Tech, the nearly 30 students in Jodi Barr’s morning and afternoon classes have individualized education programs due to a wide range of challenges. The career education classes are part of the Students Exploring Goals and Understanding Employment program administered by the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit.
The focus is squarely on the practical, according to Barr, with an eye toward living up to the program’s acronym — SEGUE. Students in Barr’s class gain experience with the sorts of activities they’ll need to master as they transition from school to adulthood: creating resumes, completing job applications, sitting for interviews, deciphering pay stubs, budgeting for housing expenses, planning for transportation needs and more.
Barr even puts her 79-year-old mother to work from time to time.
“I do make them practice other soft skills, such as — how do you call off sick?” Barr said in her classroom last week, eliciting a groan from students who remembered making such a call to Barr’s mother, who played the role of the employer in the scenario. “They have to come up with a reason of why they’re calling off sick. She gets a big kick out of that, but a lot of kids don’t know how to do that.”
Students in the class also gain workplace experience at area businesses such as The Boot Box, H&H Market Place, AndCo Manufacturing and elsewhere.
The weekly site visits don’t pay, but they do give students a taste of the workplace and something to put on their resumes, Barr said. In fact, she added, several of the seniors in the program have already gotten themselves jobs.
Barr isn’t shy about pushing the students and reminding them that many employers are actively looking to hire new people.
“One thing to take away from all this is to just give these kids a chance,” Barr said. “Just because they have a disability doesn’t mean they don’t have goals, don’t want to achieve something with their lives.”
In just the span of a few months, Herbstritt has seen Kafferlin and Singer take impressive strides. At The Shoe Dept., she said, they regularly help to organize the shelves, but they have routinely added other tasks, even recently using the store’s devices to mark down shoes.
“From my perspective, that’s showing that trust is being built and it shows me the students are capable of doing these new things and being successful,” Herbstritt said. “The boys know that what they’re doing is important and I can tell that they feel important based on how they talk about it.”
