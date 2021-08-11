Local health care officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Crawford County's transmission level of the virus remains substantial, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"We are hoping people are getting the vaccination," said Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director at Meadville Medical Center (MMC). "It's still an airborne illness with vaccination, masking, eye shields, great hand hygiene and social distancing the best defense against the delta variant."
Crawford and Erie counties have seen increases in COVID cases in recent days and more people are being hospitalized.
"The regional trend is worrisome, but we've had spikes up and down throughout the pandemic, so it's difficult to say what direction we're going, but we're on the uptick right now," Kraeling said.
The CDC puts Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties all in the "substantial" range as far as community transmission of COVID. Less than 50 percent of the total population of each of the three counties is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
In Crawford, 40.8 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated while 45.1 percent has had one dose. Mercer County has 44.8 percent fully vaccinated and 49.9 percent with one dose. Erie County has 48.7 percent of its total population fully vaccinated with 53.3 percent with one dose.
Meadville Medical Center has had 10 breakthrough COVID admissions thus far with the first March 7. Breakthrough cases are those who contract COVID more than 14 days after having completed all recommended doses of the vaccine.
Like with other vaccines, such breakthrough cases will occur, even though the vaccines are working as expected, according to the CDC's website. There is some evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick.
"These are patients that have been admitted due to their severity of illness," Kraeling said of MMC's 10 breakthrough admissions. "There have been several other breakthrough COVID cases in vaccinated individuals that were not sick enough to require hospitalization."
The hospital is surveying patients on whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated to see if there are trends developing.
To prevent the spread of COVID, the big thing is to get vaccinated, according to Kraeling.
"It's the unvaccinated that come down with COVID that have the more serious illness," he said.
In the MMC system, which include hospitals in Meadville and Titusville, a bit more than 70 percent of the staff have been vaccinated. Back in February, only about half of its 1,400 employees had received the vaccine.
"There are no plans to mandate staff to get vaccinated," said Don Rhoten, MMC's vice president of consumer engagement.
However, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the county recently, the hospital has required employee, patient and visitor screening upon entering one of its facilities which includes temperature check and an opportunity to report symptoms.
The hospital has changed its masking policy for those in the building, Kraeling said. Everyone has to be masked in any clinical care areas, common areas or rooms with other people.
Also, there is proper use of personal protective equipment including face coverings, eye shields, and gloves when dealing with patients and appropriate hand-washing hygiene with every patient encounter.
"We are following all of the recommended OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CDC guidelines that are currently in place," Kraeling said.
The same is true at other medical-related facilities like Wesbury United Methodist Community of Meadville and the Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown.
Because Crawford County's COVID positivity rate is at 12 percent, the Care Center is required to test staff twice per week as well as residents who have outside point-of-care contact, according to Tonya Moyer, the home's administrator. Staff is required to wear goggles as part of their personal protective equipment.
While visitation is still allowed, all visitors are required to be tested as well, Moyer said.
The Care Center continues to encourage vaccinations with "whole house" — staff and residents — at 77 percent, she said. It breaks down as 62 percent of staff is fully vaccinated and 91 percent of residents, Moyer said. There are 150 full-, part-time and per diem staff members and 115 residents.
Vaccination of employees is not required and the county is not considering that, said Eric Henry, chairman of county commissioners.
The bigger concern is having personnel to adequate staff the facility, according to Henry and Moyer.
Wesbury, too, continues to follow COVID guidelines issued by federal and state health officials, said Melissa Porter, Wesbury's vice president of sales and marketing.
"We're following the guidance as it comes out, but it changes fairly frequently as the situation evolves," she said. "We're following infection control protocols to minimize the risk of COVID or of any infection."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.