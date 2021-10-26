Gas prices in the region are some of the most expensive in western Pennsylvania.
AAA's gas report released Monday had the average price for a gallon of gas in Meadville at $3.65, which ranked fourth-highest out of 23 markets. Only Warren, Oil City and Mercer had higher average prices for a gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose six cents over the past week to hit $3.38. The pump price has gone up every day in the past 27 days, adding approximately 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas, AAA said. The last time prices were this high was September 2014.
"Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil's meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher. But, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The sharp rise we've seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This isn't an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation."
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.16 Monday while the most expensive was $3.79.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.04 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.17 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.62 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.53 along Interstate 90.
• Greenville: Prices as low as $3.55 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.53 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.51 per gallon.