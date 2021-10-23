Since founding his own film production company in his senior year at Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, local filmmaker Jacob Perrett has primarily worked in the horror genre. Now he's looking to branch out.
Perrett is readying production on his next film, "If You Decide to Kill Me," which will be his first step into a different genre of movies. Described as a drama-thriller, the film follows a college couple dealing with the ramifications of an unexpected pregnancy.
"I've kind of been flirting with the idea of branching out from the horror genre for a while now," Perrett said.
Now a senior at Edinboro University and set to graduate in December, Perrett has made four feature films since beginning his production company. The first Fame Cinema feature-length film, "Weird Fiction," came out in 2018, though in 2015 he previewed a 40-minute film "Planet of the Dead" at The Movies at Meadville in a free showing.
For his latest endeavor, Perrett is taking a more personal look. The inspiration for "If You Decide to Kill Me" is based off discussions he's had with his fiancée, Karlee Mihailov, who will also be acting in the film.
"It's not autobiographical, but we like to think we're playing alternative versions of ourselves," Perrett said, pointing out that he and Mihailov, like the characters in the movie, are a college couple.
Mihailov has been in a number of Perrett's films, but typically as a side character. Her first leading role was in a short Perrett shot for an anthology film, "10/31 Part 3," that included multiple short films from various directors.
Her role in "If You Decide to Kill Me" will be the first time she's played the lead in a full-length film.
"I'm a little nervous because obviously it's the most I've acted on screen," Mihailov admitted.
Mihailov acted before she got involved in Perrett's films, but on theatrical productions. Performing for the camera, she said, is quite different.
"With stage acting, you have to be way more expressive," she said. "You have to let the people all the way back in the audience know what you're trying to convey, but when you're film acting, the camera is right there."
Meanwhile, another actor in the film, Taylor Herr, is working with Perrett for the first time with "If You Decide to Kill Me." Herr is a recent graduate from the Harrisburg Barbizon Modeling and Acting School, and is looking forward to having a relatively major role right out the gate from school.
Herr plays the antagonist of the film, though his character is not obviously antagonistic at first, having their true motivations revealed later.
"I'm actually pretty excited about it," Herr said. "I feel like antagonists are some of the most interesting characters to portray."
Herr is hoping his role in the film will help lead him on to other acting positions. Similarly, Perrett views "If You Decide to Kill Me" as a potential way to move his filmmaking career forward.
While Fame Cinema's previous films have seen wider distribution, Perrett plans to bring his latest movie to film festivals, hoping to impress the right people and get the backing he needs for future projects.
"I actually look at 'If You Decide to Kill Me' as it's going to pave the road to a couple projects I've had in mind for a while," he said.
Such projects Perrett has in mind are deserving of higher budgets and professional cast and crew, he said. By attracting the right attention, he may be able to bring these ideas to fruition in the style he has planned.
In fact, Perrett said he has already been invited to a filmmaker-only event at the Eerie Horror Film Festival, where he plans to network with industry personnel.
If he's successful, Perrett may be able to turn his filmmaking into his full-time career, rather than a passionate side project.
"That's the end goal," he said.
However, first comes the goal of getting "If You Decide to Kill Me" made. Perrett is currently raising money for the budget of the film on the platform indiegogo, something he's done with his previous movies.
Seeking a $5,000 goal, the campaign will end in 16 days. Anyone interested in contributing can do so at indiegogo.com/projects/if-you-decide-to-kill-me-a-drama-feature-film.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.