Local efforts are taking shape to help Ukrainians affected by the recent Russian invasion.
A “fill the horse trailer” donation drive continues through Saturday in downtown Meadville while a “shake the can” collection effort will take place at two Conneaut Lake locations.
Bags and boxes were beginning to fill the horse trailer parked in front of Ready 2 Go Realty and Sandy’s Sign Works, 863 Park Ave., by Monday afternoon.
Several of the bags were donated by Nick Cheropovich, who was unloading his car with the help of business owner Debby McCain.
Asked what had inspired his donation of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and other items, Cheropovich smiled.
“Who wouldn’t feel the urge to help with this situation?” he asked. “Who can argue with this one?”
McCain’s response to television images of the invasion’s effect on Ukrainian civilians was similar. She knew immediately she wanted to help, but the question of logistics immediately came to mind: How could she get goods to a war-torn country approximately 4,000 miles away?
When she learned of a donation drive being organized by First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Erie, she had an answer and after brainstorming with staff members of her two small businesses, she even had a solution for transporting goods donated in Meadville to the church in Erie: real estate agent Laurie Rausch donated the use of her horse trailer.
McCain said she hopes to fill the entire trailer.
“Yes,” she added, “and again and again if I can.”
At Conneaut Lake, members of the Knights of Columbus will collect monetary donations on Saturday at Al’s Melons Farm Market and Greenhouse, 10304 Route 6, and Zatsick’s Golden Dawn, 450 State St. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, the Catholic fellowship established chapters in Ukraine and Poland, according to Jimmy McAnalley, a member who’s helping to organize the fundraising effort. The United Nations on Monday estimated that of approximately 2.8 million total Ukrainian refugees, about 1.7 million had fled to Poland.
“All members of the K of C adhere to the same creed of ‘Service to one, service to all,’” McAnalley said in an email, “so you can be assured 100 percent of monies donated will go directly to those that need it most, irregardless of religious affiliation.”
In Meadville, McCain was hopeful that the possibility of saving area residents a trip of their own to Erie would inspire even more generosity. She also noted that the global effort to help the millions affected by the invasion was in the very early stages.
“They’ll be in need for a long time,” she said.