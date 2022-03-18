Earlier this week, Richard Burchard was behind the Plexiglas barrier alongside the Market House cash register, just another of the friendly characters helping customers at downtown businesses.
On Monday, Burchard will be in the audience for the U.S. premiere of his “Stabat Mater,” a 45-minute composition for choir, strings, trombones, clarinet and percussion — just another world-renowned composer from Crawford County whose works are returning to live performances after the pandemic shut them down.
Burchard’s primary career is reawakening at a time when he finds himself at a new stage in life, one that he likes but that brings with it a bit of uncertainty. After more than 25 years as a music professor at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, the Guys Mills native returned to the area in 2019, buying a house on Chestnut Street in Meadville.
“I thought it was just going to be a year to figure out what I wanted to do next,” Burchard said, seated at a table in the center of the Market House during a lull in traffic Tuesday. “And then COVID hit and during that time I just realized that the time away from academia was really healthy for me in a lot of ways and it allowed me to kind of step back. That’s when I realized this was the move I needed to make. It was no temporary thing — this was it.”
Burchard’s decision to stay coincided with a lengthy pause in his work as a composer. His works typically require numerous performers and large choirs in particular — exactly the sort of situation made untenable by the pandemic.
“The whole industry basically shut down, just like Broadway. You couldn’t do anything. Nobody was commissioning because nobody was performing,” the 61-year-old said. “For two years, I just sat there. I had a couple of modest pieces that I wrote for a couple of friends of mine just so I could make sure I didn’t get too rusty.”
Music, Burchard explained, has always been “the thing” for him, but never the only thing. So while he sat still with regard to composing, he stepped up work on his eventual goal of turning his home into a bed and breakfast. More recently, he took his new “side hustle” at the Market House in an effort to meet more people and connect with the community.
“You leave at 17 and come back at 58,” he said, a Steelers logo peeking out from behind his black zip-up, “and you don’t know anybody.”
Burchard may not be a well known figure in Meadville, but his reputation has been steadily increasing in the rarefied world of classical music over the past 15 years. The long-time teacher only began thinking of himself as a composer around 2006 and published his first work in 2009. Since then, however, his work has taken him from Kentucky to numerous premieres across Europe as well as an extended residency in Paris and stops at New York’s Carnegie Hall as well.
One highlight on a resume influenced by the liturgical music of the 1500s and 1600s came three years ago with the world premiere of “Stabat Mater” at the American Cathedral of Paris. (The name of the piece comes from the opening words of the medieval Latin hymn that provides the work’s lyrics and that describes the anguish felt by Mary as she stands watching the crucifixion of her son Jesus.)
Next week, it will be performed by the Southern Chorale and University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra during a three-stop tour that culminates Tuesday evening at Loyola University in New Orleans.
Gregory Fuller, director of choral activities at USM, has worked with Burchard before and helped to bring the U.S. premiere of “Stabat Mater” to the area.
“We are very excited about presenting this work in such worthy venues,” Fuller said. “The setting of the ‘Stabat Mater’ is perfect for the Lenten season. It is a sobering look at the Passion of Christ through the eyes of his mother as she witnesses the execution of her son. Richard Burchard is a master at setting Latin text. His use of voices and strings is lush and intense and will portray this sorrowful scene.”
Burchard’s “Stabat Mater” also serves as a companion piece to his earlier “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” which had its premiere — also conducted by Fuller — at Carnegie Hall in 2018. But where the earlier piece is “in the clouds,” Burchard said, evoking the ethereal and divine, “Stabat Mater” is “very much on the ground.”
In contrast to the “typical happy Mary song” that portrays the mother of Christ as angelic in nature, Burchard’s work explores her humanity.
“What would you be going through if you were the mother and were witnessing this?” Burchard asked. The answer he provides in the piece is anguish, anger, sadness, frustration and more as she struggles to understand what she is watching.
The emotions seem a world away from the bright main hall of the Market House, but the composer, dressed casually in black, his white hair combed back straight, seemed comfortable in a new home away from home.
He has not yet popped one of his own CDs into the building’s PA system — the Seals and Crofts classic “Summer Breeze” was typical of the selections playing earlier this week — but he has been a quick study helping customers, running the cash register and restocking shelves, according to Market Manager Kerstin Ams.
“There’s a lot to learn — he’s doing well,” Ams said.
Burchard notified his new employer that he would need a few days off to attend the premiere when he was hired a little over a month ago, according to Ams, who added that while she has not yet listened to any of his compositions, she hopes to do so soon.
Nearby, Mary Melvin, owner of Save Room for Dessert, the bakery near the Market House’s front entrance, said she had known Burchard for several years and was familiar with some of his works after seeing him post links on Facebook. Between his music, his improvements to his house, his cooking — Burchard had cooked professionally for several occasions at the bakery, according to Melvin — and his other interests, she said she was “always in awe of him.”
“He never mentions being a composer and what he does — I would blast it out loud,” Melvin joked. “I feel like we have a celebrity in town. It’s awesome.”