Lloyd's Rental, a general tool and equipment rental firm based in Meadville, has new ownership after 46 years in business.
Founded in 1975, Lloyd's has been purchased by Sunbelt Rentals of Fort Mill, S.C., for an undisclosed sum.
Brian Lloyd of Lloyd's Rental said he appreciated the support of customers and the friendships made through the business over the years.
"I tried to serve the community to the best of my ability," Lloyd said. "It's time to transition to something else."
Lloyd said he and his son, Aaron, will continue to own and operate Lloyd Crane and Equipment, a crane rental and service firm serving northwestern Pennsylvania. It was a separate business started several years ago by Lloyd adjacent to the Lloyd's Rental location at 1355 S. Main St. Lloyd Crane and Equipment Rental can be reached at (814) 573-9927.
Sunbelt Rentals plans to expand access to products and services offered at the Lloyd's Rental location it acquired.
Sunbelt Rentals is one of the largest rental companies in North America with more than 910 locations in the U.S.