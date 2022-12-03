CONNEAUT LAKE — Tina Teter had sung in the Living Christmas Tree for many years when it was directed by Roberta Alexander.
When Alexander decided to step down in 2003, Teter was asked if she would be interested in becoming director.
Teter, who attends Andover (Ohio) United Methodist Church, was pleased to be given the opportunity. She had experience as a choir director, having directed a community patriotic program.
She agreed to take on the challenge, noting, “It was a lot more work (directing instead of singing in the choir).”
Teter is retiring after this year’s production of the Living Christmas Tree, which will be presented Sunday. Performances are at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 240 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake. The programs are free and open to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Teter laughs as she said she is retiring because “I’m too old.”
Some things have changed over the years, she said.
The Living Christmas Tree started in 1986 when then Pastor John Creeks had the vision of a “floor to ceiling” tree filled with singers presenting the Christmas message. Lights flashing at various parts of each song accented the music, adding to its beauty.
Because of the COVID pandemic, singers no longer stood in the “tree” but for safety’s sake, stand apart, without the tree. The lights also were eliminated.
While the pandemic meant the loss of the “tree,” the enthusiasm for the program remained and the cantata is now sung in choir formation.
Teter said through the years the number of singers and churches represented also declined. Previously the “tree” was filled with 90-plus singers from 20 churches.
The pandemic and the aging of many performers took its toll, but the enthusiasm for the “tree” remains.
The year there are 32 singers from 10 area churches.
Churches represented are: Convenant Presbyterian of West Andover, Ohio; New Ireland United Methodist, Lake Pleasant United Methodist, Vision of Hope, Penn Line Church of Christ, Andover United Methodist, Resurrection Life, Trinity United Methodist, Lake and Faith United Methodist of Geneva.
“Love Was Born a King” is the title for this year’s cantata.
Teter checks various public websites to select a cantata each year. She said, “As soon as I heard it, I knew this was the one,” she said of this year’s cantata.
Soloists this year are Terry Brown (known as the man who stood at the top of the tree where the star was), Cora Mozina, Brianna Thibodeaux, Paige Boyer, Donna Lee Keller and Karen Palo.
Teter said she has enjoyed the friendship she has made over the years and the dedication of all the participants.
Judy Groger and Ginny Trimble have been co-chairpersons for The Living Christmas Tree for the past several years.
Groger said they appreciate all the time and talents Teter has donated as a professional. Groger also praised Teter for her dedication and the Christian attitude when working with people.
Groger, citing the good job Teter did, said Teter “knew how to direct us and to do a good job presenting the message.”
Although directors, singers and the settings have changed over the years, the original goal of offering inspiration and hope has remained the same.
Groger said Teter has been successful in making sure the singers conveyed that message.
