CONNEAUT LAKE — The Living Christmas Tree has been a tradition at Trinity United Methodist Church for more than three decades.
Last year the tree was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, But the tradition of presenting a Christmas cantata is back this year — with a few changes.
The large "tree," which reached nearly to the top of the sanctuary, will not be used. Instead, the 36 singers from 14 churches (in two states) will all be on one level — a precaution suggested because of the pandemic.
And instead of four performances, there will only be two — Sunday at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Although some changes had to be made, Ginny Trimble and Judy Groger, co-chairs of the Living Christmas Tree Committee, were impressed with the attitudes of the performers and with the cantata itself.
Groger said it was suggested that all performers have had vaccinations against the virus.
She also said because food pantries said they were OK right now, the committee decided not to have people bring canned goods for the food pantries this year — thus taking one more precaution against the virus.
The singers are enthused about the cantata.
The Rev. Paige Boyer, pastor of Andover United Methodist Church in Ohio, is participating for the first time.
Boyer quoted Saint Augustine, who believed that when someone sings, they are praying twice. She believes singing is "another way" to express her faith.
Boyer became pastor at Andover in July 2020 and heard about the Living Christmas Tree, which is directed by Tina Teter, a member of her church.
Boyer said participating in the cantata is one way to support her parishioners.
"It's fun to be part of something beautiful," she said, adding she has enjoyed meeting new people and challenging herself as a performer.
She also will be presenting the Christmas message with a meditation during the 7:30 service.
"It's a great opportunity," she said. "I'm excited to be in the tree."
Ron Welker, pastor of Pennline Church of Christ, will present a message during the 3:30 service.
Shirley While, who has been involved with the Living Christmas Tree for decades, will be narrator.
White said she agreed to be narrator in honor of her late husband, who died in October 2020. He had narrated many of the past performances, but missed the last one because of his health.
White said her husband said he had to put his heart and soul into something for people to feel it.
Her husband had a very commanding voice which drew everyone's attention. She's hoping she can do the same, adding it was an honor to be asked to do what her husband did so well for so many years.
Cora Mozina and Brenne Thibedeaux are soloists; the Rev. Russ Hixon of Trinity United Methodist Church will welcome guests; and Matt Thibedeaux is sound technician.
Although the singers won't be "inside" a tree, Trinity's family Christmas tree is in the background for the cantata, "When We Needed a King," written by Jay Rouse, Rose Aspinall and Randy Vader.
Doors at the church, at 240 N. Third St., will open one-half hour before each service.
The performances are free and open to the public.
Funds remaining after expenses are paid will be donated to local charities.