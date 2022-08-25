WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Kris M. Littlefield decided in 1995 to follow in her father’s footsteps and join the U.S. Navy.
However, she didn’t meet physical qualifications for the Navy, so she joined the U.S. Army instead.
She retired from the Army in 2021. Her service was recognized Tuesday night when she became the 400th veteran to be awarded a Quilt of Valor from the local chapter of Quilts of Valor at New Beginnings Church of God.
Littlefield’s years of service in the Army included a tour of duty in Iraq — at the same time her brother, Richard Littlefield Jr., was deployed there. Although they were both there at the same time, Kris said they never saw each other there despite her trying to catch up with him once in Baghdad, but he had already left.
Kris said she joined the Army for two reasons — her pride in her country and her love of travel.
She retired as a sergeant, having served 23 years. She noted that although she joined in 1995, she left the Army after her duty in Iraq, but reenlisted after a year and a half as a civilian.
“I felt lost,” she said, explaining why she reenlisted.
Littlefield has found success in civilian life. She works as a certified nurse assistant and was named CNA of the Year at Edinboro Manor.
She was one of 20 veterans honored at Tuesday’s ceremony. Interestingly, she was deployed to Iraq with one of the others honored, Gregory Merritt.
Kris is a daughter of Richard Littlefield of Meadville and the late Betty Littlefield. Her father was among the large crowd who attended the presentation ceremony.
He said he was “180 percent” proud of his daughter and excited to see her receive the quilt. He received a Quilt of Valor on Veterans Day 2019 and treasures it, he said.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s ceremony, 20 colored quilts, in many designs, hung over the back of chairs.
Veterans honored were called forward and seated, as a brief summary of their service was read by John Amato, a fellow veteran. After all 20 were seated, a family member of each veteran came forward and, together with a member of the Quilts of Valor group, placed the quilt over the shoulders of the veteran.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, 20 veterans from the various branches of the military were all wrapped in the quilts designed to provide comfort and warmth and show appreciation and support from the community for their service.
The local chapter now has awarded 413 quilts to area veterans in the past five years.
Collene Munn, who heads the local chapter of Quilts of Valor, said it is possible the 500 mark will be reached within a year. She welcomed guests and explained what the program was all about. Veterans are nominated to receive a quilt by family, friends or others. A quilt is then made by members of the sewing group and a name is sewn onto the quilt before it is presented in a special ceremony.
There is no charge to anybody for the quilt as funds for the project are raised through donations and other fundraising activities.
The quilting group members were honored with a rose given to each of them by the color guard from Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, who had presented the colors to open the ceremony.
Jennifer Wilkinson sang the national anthem.
