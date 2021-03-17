CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Brink Drive Recreation Area and Stein Field were main topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
Representatives from Cambridge Township and Little League attended the meeting to give an update on the fields.
Brink Recreation Area is located in the township but is owned by the borough. Baseball is played at the Brink Recreation Area fields, while softball is played at Stein Field off Grant Street.
Angie Mumford, head of Cambridge Crush, a girls fast-pitch softball team, said there are three full tournaments scheduled and teams are on a waiting list.
She also said the dugouts at Stein Field would be painted, and a bullpen area for pitchers is needed, as well as netting to keep the balls from going into the creek.
There was a problem with mason bees last season, and Mumford said a sprinkler system would eliminate the bees.
“We’re all about making these fields look good and bringing people to the area,” she said. “We’re vested, also, and willing to put up some of our own money (with Crush).”
Also, township and borough crews will coordinate to grade the access road to the Brink Recreation Area.
Following discussion, council voted to allocate $2,000 to construct four dugouts for the rec area.
In other news, Councilman Larry Morrow, who is the liaison to the Police Committee, reported on the committee meeting held March 2.
Morrow said the lines at the school will be painted to help enforce speed limits.
He also said all the equipment on the new police sport utility vehicle was causing the battery to wear down. The borough has purchased a kill switch for $160. The switch would shut down the equipment when the vehicle is not running.
Also, the police department has registered to host National Night Out on Aug. 3.
In other matters:
• Borough Secretary/Manager Sandy Pude reported she talked to the resident at 135 Federal St. who had requested a handicapped parking spot in front of her residence. However, there is not a problem with other people parking there, so council will not designate a handicapped spot.
• Venango Volunteer Fire Department has requested a $3,500 contribution for its Quick Response Service, which is the same amount the borough contributed last year.
• Council voted to sign an agreement for a $2,945.25 grant received from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health that could be used to purchase equipment for water fluoridation. The borough has added fluoride to its water since 1960.
• Per a request from the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau, council approved the sale of property at 122 Poplar St. for $1,900.
• Council also heard from Juliet Hilburn, a student success specialist with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. Hilburn explained how the college operates out of satellite locations, the different courses offered and its affordability.
• Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said she is proud of the way Cambridge Springs has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited for the town. We have continued to grow through the pandemic,” she said.
She cited several positive changes in the borough, including the sale of Riverside Golf Course. She said Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe has changed hands, there is a new hair salon on Main Street, and a furniture restoration business is relocating in the borough.