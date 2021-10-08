COCHRANTON — Cochranton will be getting another library in the near future — but it won't be a walk-in building.
Cochranton Borough Council members voted unanimously Monday to allow establishment of a Little Free Library at the borough's Lions Park.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisconsin, that helps establish neighborhood book exchanges.
The organization supports installation of library kiosks, where books can be taken or left for others to read. The goal is to increase access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Councilwoman Melissa Mack Maruska said Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE), the community's nonprofit community development group, had been approached about about putting a Little Free Library at the park. However, since the park is under municipal ownership, CARE asked that council approve the request.