ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Little Cooley Road in Athens Township has reopened as of Friday following about a six-week improvement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The road was closed in early June by PennDOT so crews could remove a cluster of cross pipes that carry the roadway over Little Federal Run and install a box culvert.
The project area was located approximately two miles north of the road’s intersection with Route 77 and required a detour, using Route 77 and Riceville Road until the work was completed.
The majority of the work was completed by employees from the PennDOT Crawford County maintenance facility with Shingledecker’s Welding Inc. of Franklin assisting with the project.
The contract cost was $298,000 and paid entirely with state funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.