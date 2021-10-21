Illuminated by the lights of Bender Field, families and community organizations gathered to read, pick up some new books and celebrate all things literature.
Literacy Under the Lights made its return Wednesday bigger than ever. Ann Noonen, director of federal programs for Crawford Central School District and a leading organizer, said the event had around double the number of community representatives this time around, with 26 booths set up across the field.
Ever since its start in 2016, Literacy Under the Lights has proved to be a big success with those attending.
"It has been a hit with kids and families," Noonen said. "The feedback on the registration forms has been very positive."
Families are invited to the field to take some time to read with their kids, with a half-time reading break set aside for that very purpose. Families lay out blankets on the field and get the chance to enjoy some literature together.
Meanwhile, various booths from attending organizations promote educational programs as well as offer free books and games, and other forms of fun activities.
Noonen said Literacy Under the Lights has the benefit of both promoting community engagement and focusing on reading. The idea started from a similar event she heard about while attending a federal programming conference many years ago.
Organizations involved in this year's event included both returning ones and new faces. The Meadville cheerleaders kept excitement up with cheers, while Meadville Police Department Officer Nick Mogel was one of the many readers who held regular story times throughout the night.
Allegheny College was a first-time attending group. Jennifer Franz, who teaches in the education studies minor field at the college, said Noonen invited the college to attend while Franz was working with her on an internship program for students.
"We're definitely green here," Franz admitted about attending.
The college had two tables, one focused on athletics and one on music. At the latter table, families would spin a wheel and be given a word and have to come up with a word that rhymed with it.
Franz said it was important to give the students — who came up with the ideas for their booths — a chance to connect with the community.
Rahwa Weldemichael was one such Alleghenian who attended. She was representing both the college's education program and also a separate booth for the NAACP Youth and College Committee.
The NAACP table was focused on its youth literacy and cultural enrichment programs, which benefit fifth and sixth graders and 11th and 12th graders, respectively. Weldemichael said it was important to establish a connection with the community to help develop the program.
A returning organization was the Meadville Lions Club, which brought along its mascot lion to take pictures with families.
"The thing that keeps us coming back to this event is the promotion of literacy and literacy in our schools," Mary Lynn Peters said.
Peters pointed to the club's regular donations of books to Crawford Central School District, Seton Catholic School and Crawford Christian Academy as an example of how important the Lions view reading.
The event also takes on a personal note for Peters, as she is involved with the Lions Club's screening for young kids in need of glasses. She frequently sees kids attending Literacy Under the Lights who got glasses following a screening performed by her.
Another returning group was Meadville Public Library. Susan Hanley, head of youth services for the library, was impressed with the broadening of Literacy Under the Lights in its most recent year.
"It's grown," she said. "They filled it in quite well."
The library brought arts-and-crafts paper bats, brochures on various library programs and, appropriately, quite a few free books. Hanley said the books offered were those donated by members of the community, often in used but still readable conditions.
"Some of them may still have names in them, but they're gently used," she said.
Just as 2021's Literacy Under the Lights attracted both new and old attending organizations, so too did it bring both new and old attending families. Stephanie Hartle was taking part for her first time alongside her 8-year-old son Michael, who is a first grader at First District Elementary School.
Stephanie said Michael had been eagerly looking forward to the event. When asked why he wanted to come, Michael gave a succinct answer.
"To read," he said.
Michael said he enjoys reading about new things. For the event, he brought along the book "The Mineshaft Menace."
For Stephanie, learning about the various organizations and programs in the community was worthwhile. She especially enjoyed getting information from the Kiwanis Club's booth.
Megan Porter and her daughter, Addyson, meanwhile, were veteran readers at Literacy Under the Lights. Megan said she enjoys getting the chance to read with her 10-year-old daughter, who is a fifth-grader at Neason Hill Elementary School.
A teacher herself, Megan said she enjoys attending events like Literacy Under the Lights on the other side of the equation, as a parent instead of an educator.
Addyson is a big fan of reading, and said she most enjoys the Harry Potter series. She likes coming to Literacy Under the Lights because she gets to read and to play games at the booths.
"It's fun," she said.
Literacy Under the Lights is regularly held in October at Bender Field. The event is free and open to Crawford Central students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
