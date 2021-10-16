Crawford Central School District will host a “Literacy Under the Lights” event on Bender Field from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
First held in 2016, the annual event brings books to a place more often associated with bands and balls.
“Our family-friendly event will be out on the field — under the lights, celebrating reading and literacy,” said Ann Noonen, director of education technology integration.
Participants in the free event are welcome to bring a blanket and curl up with one of the many books that will be available. Each child that comes will receive a free new book, Noonen said, and families can participate in a book swap to get books that are new to them.
Guest readers will also read from their favorite books and a scavenger hunt will keep children busy when they want to explore the Meadville Area Senior High football field.
Plenty of community organizations will also be represented.
“We are hoping for a nice fall evening on the football field,” Noonen said.