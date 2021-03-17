VERNON TOWNSHIP — In a public hearing that lasted only a little more than 10 minutes, the Vernon Township supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of a liquor license into the township for a restaurant looking to open in the building currently occupied by Cannon's Chophouse.
All four physically-present supervisors and Fritz Snyder, who was attending via phone call, offered no objections to the transfer of liquor license R-14 held by Fat Eddy's LLC into the township. Fat Eddy's acquired its license from Neon Moon LLC, a now-closed bar which was located in Meadville.
Representing Fat Eddy's at the hearing was Edward Kelly and his daughter, Devin Kelly, whose family owns Fat Eddy's, as well as John Swick of the Shafer Law Firm. Devin, as she explained at the public hearing, intends to serve as the manager of the Vernon Township Fat Eddy's location.
The Kelly family is looking to purchase the property Cannon's Chophouse sits on — 11142 Highline Drive — through another company it owns known as EDC Properties LLC. The umbrella company under which Fat Eddy's and EDC Properties operate is known as Jedd Enterprises, of which Devin is the president.
Cannon's Chophouse is looking to move to a location in downtown Meadville.
Fat Eddy's is a fairly new restaurant. Its first location opened in Grove City last March and the Vernon Township location, if the sales and opening process is completed, will be the second restaurant to bear the name Fat Eddy's Bar-BQ.
Swick explained that a sales agreement between Jedd Enterprise and Yonder Group, the current owners of 11142 Highline Drive, has already been signed. However, the agreement included a condition requiring the successful acquisition of a liquor license for the location in order to be finalized.
The Kelly family is far from new to the area, having also founded and opened Creekside Bar & Grille in Cochranton and TimberCreek Tap & Table in Vernon Township. There is also a TimberCreek location in Grove City.
Devin said the family has had no issues with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regarding the liquor licenses at any of its locations. In testimony given to the supervisors, she said is is anticipated the new Fat Eddy's location will be open seven days a week, with tentative hours of around noon to 9 or 10 p.m. Devin said she believes she will hire between 20 to 30 employees to staff the restaurant, made up of both full-time and part-time staff.
Vernon Township Solicitor Jeff Millin asked Devin whether any major outdoor renovations were anticipated for the location, such as to the parking. Devin said there wouldn't be any, with the only outdoor addition being a smoker necessary for making the kind of food in which Fat Eddy's specializes.
"There will be no major construction or changes," Devin said. "Obviously signage will change but no major changes to the parking area or any of the external facilities in anyway."
Devin said there would be some "minor" interior renovation, consisting of new furnishings, cooking equipment and similar such matters. Outdoor seating would be maintained.
Supervisor Gary Wagner, ahead of the unanimous vote, offered some words of praise to the Kelly family.
"I am familiar with Creekside and TimberCreek," he said. "You folks run a very fine organization. No problems with that organization at all."
Devin, speaking with the Tribune following the vote, said the family will now look to finalize the sales agreement with Yonder Group. While there are many provisions and conditions in the agreement, Devin said most have been met and she did not anticipate anything stopping the sale and EDC Properties assuming ownership of the building.
As to when the new Fat Eddy's will open, that is still a little up in the air pending various matters of paperwork, but Devin has a rough time-frame she is pushing for.
"I am shooting for June," she said. "Again, very tentative."
