SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — First place in the 2021 Bass Classic held Friday on Conneaut Lake went to Ben Lipiec and Eric Anderson. The team took in eight fish for a total weight of 20.9 pounds.
The annual tournament is a major fundraiser for the United Way of Western Crawford County. Executive Director Marisa Lines thanked the participants and sponsor Channellock Inc.
“I hope everyone had a great day out on the lake,” Lines said after the weigh-in held on the lawn of the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club, “even if the fish were a bit challenging!”
Nearly 30 teams consisting of one professional and one amateur angler set out for their favorite fishing spots from the Iroquois Club dock at 6:45. By the time of the 1 p.m. weigh-in, the teams had collectively caught 13 smallmouth bass and 98 largemouth bass. The top five teams based on total weight of fish caught received cash prizes.
Second place went to Steve Hughes and Brian DeFazio, who caught eight fish for a total of 19.88 pounds.
Other finishers in the top five were:
• Third: Eric Marsh and Jeffrey Anderson, eight fish, 18.4 pounds.
• Fourth: Scott Welker and Phil Passilla, eight fish, 18.17 pounds.
• Fifth: Ryan DeArment and Bill Huff, seven fish, 14.57 pounds.
The largest fish on the day, caught by the team of Ken Ramsier and Paul McNulty, weighed 4.3 pounds.