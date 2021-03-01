Tanner J. Lintz

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Tanner J. Lintz

Age: 22

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: A Crawford County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant on a felony charge of feeing or attempting to elude an officer and other charges; and a felony arrest warrant issued out of a Mercer County Magisterial District Court on fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and other charges.

If you have any information, call 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you