Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Tanner J. Lintz
Age: 22
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: A Crawford County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant on a felony charge of feeing or attempting to elude an officer and other charges; and a felony arrest warrant issued out of a Mercer County Magisterial District Court on fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and other charges.
If you have any information, call 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.