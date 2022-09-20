Hilary Link, president of Allegheny College since 2019, announced Tuesday that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations.
Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the college through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the college as a top small liberal arts school, the college said in making the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
“It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College's first female president and to work with everyone across campus and beyond to highlight and elevate the College’s strengths as a supportive and creative community focused on nurturing and educating future generations of interdisciplinary thinkers,” said Link. “I will forever be grateful for the experience to work with so many wonderful people, and I will continue to root for Allegheny’s success.”
Allegheny College’s Board of Trustees has named former provost and dean of the college, Ron Cole, as president, on an acting basis, effective immediately.
He is known for his strategic and insightful leadership and has been recently recognized at the national level by the Council of Independent Colleges for his contributions to the higher education community, the college said.
“We are grateful to Dr. Link for her contributions at Allegheny College, and that she will continue to support the College through the coming leadership transition,” said Steven D. Levinsky, Allegheny College’s Board of Trustees chair. “The impact of her leadership has been significant particularly given the challenges being placed on higher education at this time, combined with most of her tenure taking place during a global pandemic."
For more on this story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.