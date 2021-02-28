LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council made its annual appointments at its recent meeting.
All appointments were approved unanimously.
Appointed were: James Moyer and William Scheppleman, zoning hearing board; Don Kobel, Peggy Knickerbocker, Chris Seeley, William Walker and Eric Steiger, planning commission board; Pat Gould, David Hoogstad Sr., Kevin McGrath, Tom Woods and Justin Harper, Linesville Municipal Authority; Amanda Harper, zoning officer, secretary-treasurer and right-to-know officer; Hoogstad, fire department board; Northwest Emergency Management, emergency management; Mike Chance, deputy emergency management; McGrath and Hoogstad, representatives to Northwest Emergency Management; Krider and Co., auditors; Lennon, Smith and Solorets, engineers; Erie Bank and PLIGIT, depositories; Jeff Millin, solicitor; McGrath, public works director; Ron Harper, deputy fire marshal; Linesville Pine Joint Municipal Authority, joint sewage enforcement; Hugo Litwiler and Jeff Weinder, part-time/per diem employees.