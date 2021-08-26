WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Across all of the various competitions held at the Crawford County Fair, few take as much work and effort as the 4-Star Homemaker Award.
With each winner only allowed to claim the title once, victors become a permanent part of fair history, even getting the chance to add a square to the 4-Star Homemaker quilt on display at the fair.
At this year's fair, however, history was made twice over. Not only did a new woman join the ranks of the 4-Star Homemakers, but the contest had a rare male entrant who is believed to be the first man to earn a ribbon in the contest.
Karen Shaffer of Linesville was named this year's 4-Star Homemaker, while Jarod Geertson, of the Union City area, took second place. There were three entrants — with Cheryl Eckart of Conneautville taking third.
For Martha Rowland, chair of the 4-Star Homemaker committee, the number of entrants was a positive sign.
"I was impressed with three people, because we didn't have the fair last year," she said.
The contest typically sees six or seven entrants, with the highest number that Rowland can recall being 10.
Especially nice was seeing Geertson's entry. Rowland said she has been trying for years to get men to take part in the contest. Based on her recollection, Geertson is only the second man to enter the contest in its 35-year history, and potentially the only one to earn a ribbon.
As the name implies, the 4-Star Homemaker Award measures entrants on their skills in various categories relating to home life. Requiring three entries each and four categories for a total of 12 unique entries, the contest measures participants' skills in baking, canning, making clothing and needle craft.
It is among the more difficult titles to earn at the fair, as it requires both a wide variety of skills and multiple entries.
"Total of 12 doesn't sound like a big number, but when you're doing it, it's a big number," Rowland said.
This was Shaffer's seventh year entering the contest. It took her an entire year putting together all of her entries, which included a princess dress made for her granddaughter modeled after the one worn by Belle in the movie "Beauty and the Beast" and a chair she bought at an auction for $1 and refurbished.
"It was exciting but it was also a surprise because there's some very talented people in the Meadville area," she said of her reaction to winning.
Shaffer was given a commemorative shirt to mark her victory, as well as more than $100 in cash prizes, a pottery vase, an ice cream cake, a novelty license plate and more.
While she cannot enter the 4-Star Homemaker contest anymore, Shaffer plans to keep competing in other events at future Crawford County fairs.
"I'll probably still have sewn items because I enjoy sewing," she said. "It's relaxing for me."
Geertson, meanwhile, was entering for the first time, though he comes from a long line of Homemaker Award competitors.
"I grew up with my mom and grandma doing it all the time," he said.
His uncle, Jeremy Greley, was the other man who had previously entered the contest.
Seeing them compete got him interested in the various categories that make up the Homemaker Award. He even received help from the two in preparing his entries, such as borrowing his mother's sewing machine.
Geertson said he was hoping to do decently for his first time, but was surprised he reached second place. While not everything he tried scored well, he's hoping to improve his entries and try again.
"I'm probably going to keep doing it till I get it," he said.
He's also hopeful that his example will encourage more men to take part in the contest.
"Not a lot of people think guys should do that, so it's nice to show guys can do that," he said.
The 4-Star Homemaker Award was started in 1986 by former Crawford County commissioner and Crawford County Fair Board president Ivan Rose and his wife, Grace Rose. The two had seen a similar contest at a fair in Florida and brought the idea back to the county.
