Linesville’s in-person voting location will remain at the Linesville Borough Building, 103 W. Erie St., for the Nov. 8 election.
Last month, the Crawford County Board of Elections had considered a relocation to St. Philip Church Social Hall to better accommodate voters. The borough building is a small facility with limited nearby parking.
However, further investigation into possible use of the social hall found a boundary issue, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
The border between the borough of Linesville and neighboring Pine Township lies between the church and its social hall, according to Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections.
“While the church sanctuary is in the borough, the social hall is just over the border into Pine Township,” Soff said at last week’s board meeting. “We want to thank the church for consideration, but we have to exhaust our search within the borough before could consider moving just outside the borough.”
“Nothing will change for the 2022 election in Linesville — voting will continue at the borough building,” he added.
There are two or three other sites within the borough that might be able to be used, but will require review of size, handicapped access and parking facilities, Soff said.
