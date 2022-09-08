LINESVILLE — Trash pickup in the borough will take place Saturday morning this week, one day later than usual due to Labor Day, according to borough Secretary Amanda Harper.
Trash collection is currently being conducted by the borough’s public works staff, Harper said, following the abrupt closure of the Mill Village-based Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. in mid-August. Linesville was one of three Crawford County municipalities with Raccoon trash service contracts that were left scrambling due to the unexpected closure.
Given the subsequent confusion about trash collection, Harper said the borough wanted to remind residents of the holiday-related delay.
• More information: Call (814) 683-4382.
