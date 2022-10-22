LINESVILLE — The Borough of Linesville will once again be filled with the sights and sounds of tractors.
However, the sounds won’t be that of tractor pulls or tractors plowing a field. Instead, it will be that of tractors complete with many types of decorations and music, traveling the streets to entertain the expected crowds of people for the fourth Linesville Tractor Parade.
Although it is a parade, it also is an educational tool as people see the various types of tractors and what they are designed to do.
In addition to the sounds of tractors, the air will be filled with sounds of families enjoying the decorated tractors as well as music and other seasonal activities.
Started by Paula and Mike Heaney several years ago with only six tractors, the parade has expanded to nearly 140 in 2020.
Now being coordinated by the Linesville Rotary Club, the parade is once again on the schedule — set for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. on the streets of Linesville.
Estimates are there could be as many as 5,000 people who go to view the event.
“Any tractor from the regular lawn tractor to the combine tractor,” said Monica Dickey of what type of tractors spectators may see. Dickey is a member of the Rotary Club and is heading the planning.
One popular entry at the last parade was a huge combine filled with candy, which was thrown out to the crowd from the combine itself. It not only proved popular but it also showed people how the combine works in the agricultural world. Combines are used are used to harvest various crops, such as corn and oats. The combine ejects the grain onto a wagon for transport for the next step in the process of getting the grain to market — or for storage.
The candy was thrown through the large arm of the combine to the delight of the crowd and instead of landing in an adjacent wagon, the candy landed on the streets — or in the arms of youngsters.
Participants can expect to see colors of the season in the John Deere green or the red paint of an International Harvester or other colors of such tractors as the Kubota.
There is no entry fee for anyone wishing to enter a tractor.
“Just decorate it,” Dickey said.
However, for logistics’ sake, those planning to participate are asked to register in advance so a lineup can be coordinated and those in charge need to know how much space to allot for each entry.
Additionally, Dickey said, participants need to note whether they are having any music with their tractor. Some participants have included music with their tractor and Dickey said, it is important to have advance notice so those doing the lineup can space those with music apart, so the music isn’t interfering with the one in front or back of the tractor.
Tractor owners compete for no prize — just the idea of having a fun time.
Deadline to register is Nov. 18. Registration can be made on the parade’s website: www.linesvilletractorparade.com. Or, for those with no computer access or not comfortable using a computer, paper entry forms will be located in businesses around town.
Dickey is excited about the three “wonderful emcees” for this year’s parade: Dan Penfield and Jerry and Frank Hudack from Derby Dog Inc., which sponsors demolition derbies.
The parade also has its own Facebook page, Linesville Tractor Parade, which allows more promotion of the event.
While the parade is the featured event to kickoff the holiday season in Linesville, there are a lot more activities already planned and more in the planning stages, Dickey said.
She said although the Rotary Club is sponsoring the event, many others in the community “are joining forces” with them.
For example, Mickle’s barn will have decorated Christmas trees and other activities. Decorating Christmas cookies will be one activity.
In addition, the various churches are participating with different types of food and activities and Rebecca’s Restaurant also is involved.
Asked why a “tractor parade,” Dickey said, “It’s something for the community. What better thing to do? It’s different. It’s unique.”
In anticipation of cooler weather (after all, it is December in Crawford County), there will be “warming stations” along the parade route so people can get warm for a few minutes.
For those who may like to help, Dickey said they are looking for volunteers. Anyone wishing to help plan this annual event, may attend a meeting the first Tuesday of November at 6 p.m. at the borough building.
• More information: Email ltp16424@yahoo.com.
