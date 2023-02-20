LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council will consider the adoption of two ordinances next month involving peace disturbance and marijuana.
The disturbance ordinance is designed to protect the public safety of residents of the borough.
It calls for prohibition of loitering (remaining idle for long periods of time) on streets or public places in the borough. It addresses disorderly conduct with intent to provoke and breach of peace or causing danger, discomfort or annoyance to residents.
It also addresses making or causing to make increased noise to destroy peace and quiet. The proposal also addresses reckless driving or careless driving that could endanger the safety of people in a public space.
Also prohibited are nudity, indecent or lewd dress.
In addition, it prohibits use of all-terrain vehicles in the town without written permission from the Linesville Police Department and operation of musical devices that create noises disturbing the peace between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
It prohibits public drunkenness, gambling, and loud or boisterous conduct. In the case of renters, landlords may be charged.
Defacing, injuring or defacing monuments, fences, signs or walkways also is prohibited. Those in violation of the ordinance can be charged.
The marijuana ordinance is designed to regulate the general safety and welfare of the public by establishing a mechanism to process the minor non-violent possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia for personal use. At the same time, the ordinance notes it neither promotes or condones the possession or use of marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia.
A violation of the ordinance would be a summary offense with a $300 fine.
It applies to anyone 14 years of age and older. Parents or guardians could be charged if it involves a minor.
Council’s meeting is the second Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at the borough building.
In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, council approved purchasing a Vermeer vac trailer at a cost of $96,060. It will be used to determine what type of water pipes are located in the borough, as required by a new state and federal law. The cost will be shared with other authorities.
Council also approved a request by Brian Bair to close various streets for a special event in May. The annual event this year will honor his father, who died recently.
The vote wasn’t unanimous as David Schaef voted no. The first vote was because it was not listed on the agenda and Schaef noted the vote was because of the procedure required. After council corrected that by amending the agenda to include the vote, Schaef was still the lone vote against the request. Council member Aaron Morell was absent.
