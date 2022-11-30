LINESVILLE — Property owners in Linesville will not see a real estate tax increase in 2023 under a proposed budget that Linesville Borough Council is expected to adopt at its Dec. 13 meeting.
Millage rate will remain the same as 2022, 15.2 mills on the assessed value of the property. In addition, all persons over the age of 18 must pay a per capita fee of $5 and everyone who is employed in the borough will pay an annual Local Services Tax of $52, the same as 2022.
While the $399,767 budget calls for no new taxes, borough residents will pay higher rates for water.
The proposal is to raise the base rate for all those using water by $2 a month and to raise the debt service fee by $6 a month for all customers. In addition, the water rate will be increased by 20 cents per 1,000 gallons of water used or $2.80 per one thousand gallons.
Funds from the increase will be used to help pay for the PennVEST loan the borough received for the new water line improvements recently completed in the borough. Purpose of the improvements was to replace lines which may have had lead in the pipes.
The borough received a grant from PennVEST, but also a long to help pay those costs.
The 2023 budget includes $142,331 for the police department and $174,277 for public works.
The balance is for parks and recreation, public works, administration, auditing, tax collector, legal professional services and property maintenance.
The budget is available for public inspection at the borough office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Council meets Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the borough building, 103 W. Erie St.
