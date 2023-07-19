LINESVILLE — A number of residents soon will receive notices of violation of the borough’s property maintenance code and must take action to correct the violations or face being cited.
Others will be sent citations as they have not taken action to correct prior violations.
Gary Johnson, who is employed by the city of Meadville, presented a report at last week’s Linesville Borough Council meeting about the status of more than 20 properties that had been inspected. The borough has a contract with the city to inspect properties for which complaints have been received.
Johnson cited each property and gave a report of the status.
One reportedly has had no running water since 2015. However, that property couldn’t be addressed by the city’s inspector. “We don’t go inside the house,” Johnson said. Council will have to look at another means to inspect the interior.
Many of the properties had issues such as high grass, junk cars, holes in a roof, missing siding and peeling paint — all of which are in violation of the borough’s property maintenance code.
Council has been working to address the issues for some time and asked Johnson for a quarterly report on the status of the properties for which inspections were requested.
One report was about dog feces in the yard, causing odors that were unbearable for neighbors. Johnson said the inspector found no feces and no odor. He asked council to notify the city immediately when another complaint is filed and attempts will be made to have an inspector go to Linesville as soon as possible to do another inspection.
He reported that one building on the list had been razed, but the owner previously paid a $300 fine for being in violation.
Another owner had previously paid a $400 fine and asked for more time to comply, which was granted.
Johnson said the district magisterial judge “has been somewhat lenient” on some of the cases.
“We are not here to make money,” said council President Kevin McGrath. “It’s a matter of cleaning the town up.”
Citations have been sent to several of the property owners on the list and court hearings will be scheduled.
“We are always willing to work with the property owners as long as they are working with us,” Johnson said. However, if they aren’t willing, they “can go to court and explain to the judge” why they are still in violation.
“It’s a lot,” said Councilman David Schaef. “It’s fine to work with people,” he said, adding that at the same time the projects have to “move along.” They “need to work with people and take into account the situation,” he added, referring to possible health or financial issues. At the same time, the bottom line is they must be resolved.
Concerning the property that has no water, McGrath said council must look at what can be done to address that condition.
Those found in violation of the borough’s code could face fines from $100 to $1,000, plus court costs.
