LINESVILLE — Nearly $776,000 in state funds will allow Linesville to replace more than a half-mile of cast iron water pipeline that contains lead and make service connections along it.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) announced the grant Friday.
The grant will pay for replacement of an old, undersized water main line and service connections that contain lead components along on West Erie Street, Kevin McGrath, Linesville's public works director said.
The project will replace about 2,300 feet of cast iron water lines with lead components along West Erie Street with new 8-inch plastic pipe. The project will go from Penn Street in the borough west to the borough's border with Pine Township.
The work also includes sidewalk replacement and asphalt road repair, fire hydrants, curb box/stop controls and service lines.
McGrath said state Rep. Parke Wentling and state Sen. Michelle Brooks assisted the borough and its municipal authority in securing the funding. The respective legislative districts of Wentling and Brooks include Linesville.
"We, like many other small communities, try to keep water affordable while at the same time upgrading our water system," McGrath said Friday. "This funding is a really good thing."
McGrath said the project is expected to go to bid this fall with construction possibly beginning later this year.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.