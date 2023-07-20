LINESVILLE — Paula and Michael Heaney are looking forward to celebrating the 40th National Night Out on Aug. 1.
Paula, who presented the information to Linesville Borough Council at last week’s meeting, asked other residents to join in the festivities on their streets to help neighbors get to know each other and the various safety departments of the borough.
The couple will join other families on their street, Franklin Avenue, in the festivities.
Paula said neighbors bring food to share and representatives of the fire and police departments will be there to meet children and residents.
“Kids will learn which is a safe house,” she said, referring to homes where owners would welcome a child in distress. The firefighters and police officers also will introduce themselves and show parents and children what equipment the departments have.
A new activity this year is music to be provided by Jeff Weimer.
Festivities will start at 6 p.m.
