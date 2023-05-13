LINESVILLE — Based on discussion this week, Linesville could be looking at establishing a new borough building in the future.
The discussion at Tuesday’s Linesville Borough Council meeting was brief and no formal action was taken, but council members talked about the deterioration of the building.
Council President Kevin McGrath told fellow council members to “look at the cracks,” adding the need to “starting looking at what we are going to do.”
Council member Mike Heany noted several years ago the borough’s engineer advised council to run bolts into the ground and through the wall to “anchor it.”
He noted the estimated at the time for a new building was $400,000. “It’s something we need to think about,” he said.
It was noted that new insulation also would be needed.
“We have to know the cost,” council member Katie Wickert said.
“If you put a lot of money into an old building, it will continue to be old and you have no assurance how long” it will last, council member David Schaef said.
“We need to look at other options,” he added.
“I can’t see putting $10 into this building. It’s not going to last,” McGrath added.
“We need to get some expert assistance,” Wickert said.
No formal action was taken, but council members informally agreed to contact the engineer and have him “look at it and give us numbers.”
