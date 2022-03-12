LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council discussed the possible expansion of the police department into the Springboro and Conneautville areas.
Council gave Linesville Police Chief Rob Johnston authority to start the conversation about expanding with officials from those two boroughs.
During the discussion on Tuesday, it was noted the borough’s comprehensive plan is now being updated. Council member Katie Wickert said there is a “strong possibility” it will say there is a need for an officer in the school district.
Council President Kevin McGrath said he attended the meeting for the comprehensive plan and said, “I’m not sure it would be a bad thing to start correspondence with Conneautville and Springboro about police being able to patrol those areas as well. It would lessen the financial burden of use and may be able to get grants for all three.”
Council member David Schaef said the other two boroughs should be approached soon before council starts to prepare the 2023 budget in the fall.
Council member Mike Heaney, who attended via Zoom, suggested Pine and Conneaut townships be included as well.
Heaney also noted that should the regionalization happen, Linesville could wind up not having the police within the borough, as Linesville would not be the center of the area.
However, it was noted that might not be the case. An example given was Conneaut Lake is not the central location of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, which covers Sadsbury and North Shenango townships.
“I’m in favor of starting the conversation,” said Wickert and the other members all agreed.
In other police-related action, council also authorized approaching Conneaut School District to have a Linesville police officer serve in the school as a resource officer.
The monthly police activity report for February the department had 67, of which five were at Conneaut Area High School. Five arrests were made during the month, four of which were school-related.
In addition to those discussions, council approved a purchase of a new truck for the police department to replace an aging vehicle.
Council approved purchase of the truck from CoStar (the state contract) for $39,795. The state advertises for bids for various equipment, including police vehicles, and municipalities throughout the state can buy from those bids. The end result is that costs are usually lower.
Johnston told council that is doubtful the truck will be delivered until 2023, noting he was told there is “no foreseeable delay,” but added that there is no guarantee if the order is placed later when it could be delivered.
The Expedition vehicle now being used will be sold and the current Explorer owned by the department will become the second vehicle once the truck is received.