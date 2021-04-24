LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council members have voted to interview two consultants for preparation of a grant for the Strategic Management Planning Program.
Two consultants had submitted proposals for the work. The statewide program helps municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop a comprehensive multi-year financial plan and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.
The state will provide matching funds for the program.
In other business at last week's meeting, council approved an ordinance to allow chickens to be raised in the borough. The 4-3 vote will allow residents to raise up to six chickens after obtaining a permit and meet specifications regarding the operation. This has been an ongoing discussion for several years.
Council rejected a proposal from St. Phillip's Roman Catholic Church to waive an approximate $6,000 fee to hook into the borough's water system. The request was made to accommodate the YMCA to have a child care program at the church. However, solicitor Jeff Millin advised council it would be setting a precedent for other nonprofits since council had no policy for such action.
Council also voted not to seek a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to hold a Memorial Day parade in the borough, citing the uncertainty of department rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council did approve payment for two portable outside restrooms for use by the public during a boroughwide garage sales. However, it was noted, somebody must be designated to do the periodic cleaning of them.
Noting the borough is receiving $13,000 in payment for a water leak last year, council voted to use some of that money to purchase 50 more hand-held water meter readers. The readers allow the meters to be read from a distance, meaning the work is done quicker and the information is automatically fed into a computerized program, making it more efficient. as the readings don't have to entered manually.