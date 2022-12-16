LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council took another step in making improvements to the borough’s water system Tuesday evening when it approved advertising for bids for the system improvement project to be funded by a grant and a loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Improvement Authority (PennVEST).
Borough engineer Will Graham said the project is not 100 percent ready for bid yet because of some legal requirements before advertising. He said his office is working to resolve the legal requirements. Because federal funds are being used, the borough must do a “good faith effort” to solicit bids under the Distressed Business Enterprise Act and also must ensure that all materials used are made in America under the Build America, Buy America Act.
He said that will be possible except for some specialty technology items which aren’t manufactured in America so a waiver will be sought.
This includes items such as a flow meter and control meters.
PennVEST has awarded Linesville $3.1 million in a grant and $2.8 million in a loan. Bids are scheduled to be opened Jan. 31 and contracts closed with PennVEST on April 14 with construction to start that month. The project construction is to be complete by December 2024.
The project includes a new pump station and backup generator; new tank mix at the airport; relocation of the borough garage tank and pump station; and water line extension onto Homestead Avenue.
Although the borough received a grant to pay for much of the work, the $2.8 million loan will require monthly payments of $12,200.
That required council to raise the monthly water rates by approximately $20 a month over the next few years. Of that, $2 is an increase to the base rate, $6 for the debt service fee and a 20-cent per one-thousand gallons of water used.
Council approved the rate hikes at Tuesday’s meeting.
While approving the water rate hike, council held the line on the property taxes when it adopted the 2023 budget. Real estate taxes remain the same as this year, 15.2 mills.
Voting to approve the budget were: Michael Chance, Mike Heaney and Katie Wickert. Councilman David Schaef voted no and councilman Kevin McGrath abstained because it contains funds for his salary as public works director. Council member Kelly Conner and Aaron Morrell were absent.
Similar vote totals were case for adoption of the public works budget.
Schaef also was the sole vote against new salaries for employees with McGrath again abstaining.
Salaries were increased by 6 percent for 2023 with a mid-year merit raise for all employees, contingent upon evaluation.
Council placed $1,500 in a separate line item for the merit raises.
Salary increases were approved at a budget meeting in November after three votes.
The first vote was for a 5.5 percent increase, which resulted in a 2-2 vote. Wickert and Schaef voted for the 5.5 percent with Heaney and Chance voting no. Conner and Morrell were absent at that meeting also.
The second vote that night was also tied. It was for a 6.5 percent increase with the same vote result.
The third vote — for 6 percent — passed 3-1 with Schaef voting no.
