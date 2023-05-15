LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council has taken the first step last to convert the borough’s computer program for its billing to the Muni-Link system.
Amanda Harper, secretary/treasurer of the borough, presented information about the new program to council members on Tuesday for consideration.
She had contacted four municipalities with similar populations as Linesville who have used the system and all gave it good reviews. Among their comments, they noted it was “easy to navigate,” “made life easier,” and was “more efficient” than other programs.
Initial costs is $10,000 to get it up-and-running. Monthly fee will then be $578. It includes various programs, including Quick Books and other features, and is faster than the current system being used. The current system costs $650 a year.
Council member Katie Wickert noted there is more savings built in than on the surface. For example, it will be quicker for Harper to run the bills and other reports. That cost savings will result in Harper having more time to do other work. The efficiency built in will save money overall. The program also will allow bar codes on bills and will include asset management.
Council asked Harper to begin the process, but added it will have to be figured into the 2024 budget. It will take six to eight months to get it in operation.
In other business, council:
• Is sending Harper to a class on zoning laws as she is the borough’s zoning officer. Cost for the one-day class is $150.
• Hired Cindy Robinson as a part-time officer worker at a cost of $12 per hour at a maximum of 20 hours. She will read water meters and do other work.
• Sold the old police cruiser to Jeff Cadoff of New Jersey for $4,600. The funds received will go back into the borough’s fund for a new cruiser when needed. “It will give us a good start for the next one,” said Council President Kevin McGrath. Council member David Schaef said the grant received for the new cruiser “was a great help and allowed the borough to come out looking pretty good,” referring to the police fund. Once the $4,600 is placed into that account, the balance will be between $25,000 and $30,000, according to Police Chief Rob Johnston.
• Set the fines for violation of the borough’s peace violation ordinance at a range of $100 to $300, plus costs, or 30 days in jail.
• Voted to forgo tar and chipping on borough streets this year because of the cost. Price went from $1.89 a square foot to $3 a square foot. Councilman Michael Chance suggested “that is not a wise move,” asking, “How much more it is going to cost next year?” McGrath suggested council contact neighboring municipalities such as Conneautville, Springboro and Conneaut Lake to perhaps join together to seek competitive bids next year. Council agreed with that suggestion.
• Agreed to send Harper to the Leadership Meadville program and $600 toward the $1,200 fee. Classes will be the second Friday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.