LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council voted Tuesday night to begin the process for adoption of a new comprehensive plan.
Council voted to advertise a public hearing to review the plan. It will be Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Following the hearing, the comprehensive plan will be given to council for adoption.
The draft of the plan, prepared by the Linesville Planning Commission, was forwarded to council for its consideration.
The plan includes community development objectives for infrastructure, sidewalks and implementing parks/nature based placemaking. The goal is to look forward 10 years for achievable things.
Zoning includes to explore mixed-use areas and mixed-use corridors. The plan includes completing a complete streets policy working with zoning and looking at walkability of the borough in connection with the Walkworks Grant the borough has received.
Also included are: biking routes, commercial business use, senior housing, recruiting businesses, housing/blight and revising zoning to discourage floodplain growth and encourage middle housing, connection with the state park and connection with the Ernst Trail.
It also includes some shared recommendations between the three boroughs that include shared administrative duties, blight elimination, fire and emergency medical service joint efforts, police and broadband internet.
