LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council set Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 as trick-or-treat night in the borough at last week’s meeting.
The motion was passed unanimously. Council noted it was the same time as many municipalities had set.
In other business from Tuesday night, council:
• Denied a request from Linesville Police Chief Rob Johnston to be permitted to hire a part-time officer after proper vetting without having to come back to council for final approval. He said the vetting was nearly complete and he was pretty certain there would be no issues.
Johnston said the new hire would be available to work nights and weekends when others cannot.
Councilwoman Katie Wickert said she was not comfortable voting to give Johnston authority to hire without council knowing the name. Councilman Mike Heany asked if the personnel committee had the information and was told not yet.
Councilman David Schaef noted that policy in the past has allowed the chief to make hires after the vetting procedure based on his professional opinion, so the officer could start being trained without waiting for a month for another council meeting.
He made the motion to allow the hire, but it died for lack of a second.
• Authorized payment to send councilman Michael Chance to attend a leadership conference. This, too, was controversial in that it was not on the agenda. Wickert made a motion to amend the agenda to allow the vote, but did not list the reason why the change was necessary, as required by the law.
Schaef took exception to the motion, noting it required the reason to amend the agenda.
Wickert and Schaef had discussions with Schaef reading from the law that the motion needs to include the reason.
“I apologize,” said Wickert and then made another motion, saying the reason it had to be added was the deadline to register was prior to the next council meeting.
Schaef said he would be voting no, questioning the need to send a council person to the conference.
The motion passed by a 4-1 vote with McGrath, Wickert, Heaney and Chance voting yes, and Schaef, no. Council members Aaron Miller and Kelly Conner were absent.
Following the vote, Chance told Schaef that he didn’t know what “put the burr on your seat, but you need to settle down.” Schaef replied, “You don’t need to tell me what to do.”
• Hired Gary Johnson to write the zoning ordinances for the borough in conjunction with the new comprehensive plan.
