LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council is reviewing options to comply with a new state regulation regarding an inventory of all pipes in service lines to homes in the borough to determine what type of lines they are — plastic, copper, lead or another type.
Council President Kevin McGrath presented information at Tuesday night’s council meeting about the new program. The inventory is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The inventory must be completed by the Oct. 15, 2024.
He said if the work is given to an outside contractor, the estimated cost would be $25,000. Another option is the borough could rent a machine for between $8,000 and $10,000 a month. It is estimated it would take eight months to complete the work.
The third option would be to purchase a machine for $106,000. McGrath said, in his opinion, if council is going to spend money to rent the machine, he would rather purchase it outright. He said the borough could get the inventory done and then possibly lease the machine to other government entities to recoup some of the costs or sell it.
“It would be wise to get the project started,” said councilman David Schaef, indicating costs could go higher once other entities get involved.
McGrath said the state already has received bids for the equipment so the borough could purchase it through the state and no need to seek bids itself.
Councilman Aaron Morrell questioned since the borough recently completed two major water line improvement projects on East and West Erie streets, if those streets would need to be inventoried since there is documentation on those. McGrath agreed they could be excluded as those lines are documented.
Schaef suggested the borough include the information in the borough’s newsletter sent to residents, so they are aware of the program.
If lines don’t meet the standards once inventoried, they would have to be replaced. That would include any lead pipes, which would have to be replaced immediately.
The inventory includes lines from the curb and inside the homes.
Council agreed to review the information and possibly take action at its February meeting.
