LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough residents may soon be able to own a flock of chickens — but the flock is limited to six chickens.
Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance for advertising by the solicitor.
Once it is advertised, council then will have to give final approval before the rule will be in effect.
The ordinance specifies the mandated space permitted, as well as other regulations regarding the raising of chickens. No roosters will be permitted.
The vote wasn't unanimous as it was a 4-3 vote, with Michael Chance, Mike Heaney and David Schaef voting against the measure.
Following the vote, Schaef said he opposed it because he's not "really in favor of chickens in the borough," noting they should be in a "rural setting." He added allowing chickens could be a "possible problem are down the road."
The issue of allowing chickens to be raised in the borough has been discussed for quite a while. Councilman Aaron Morell had asked for council's permission more than a year ago — before he was appointed to council.
Research on the idea has been ongoing since that time.
In other action at the meeting, council approved hiring a property maintenance inspector from the city of Meadville. The inspector will do inspections of properties in the borough to ensure they are meeting maintenance code.
Councilman Michael Chance asked what the cost would be. Katie Wickert, councilwoman who has chaired the committee for that issue, said it would be $40 a day, plus mileage. Estimated annual cost would be $480.
The contract also would include a clause to allow either party to cancel it within a specific time period.
The borough would still take complaints and then notify the inspector.
Wickert was instructed to contact the city and come up with the contract for final approval.