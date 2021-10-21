LINESVILLE — More than $1 million in additional state funding has been awarded to Linesville to replace cast-iron and lead water pipes installed more than 100 years ago.
Linesville has been approved for $1,073,220 from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) toward the project, according to state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Parke Wentling, whose districts include Linesville.
PENNVEST has awarded the borough a $655,737 grant and a $417,483 loan toward the project.
The project will replace cast-iron water lines with lead components along Erie Street with new 8-inch plastic pipe. The project covers 2,320 feet of water lines. It affects residences connected to the existing 4-inch cast-iron line on West Erie Street to the intersection at Chestnut Street, and one fire hydrant with lead components.
The replacement pipe will be installed under the current sidewalk, keeping the existing line in service during construction. All service lines on the borough side of the curb stop, all curb stops, and one fire hydrant with lead components will be replaced. Any residential lead service lines found during the construction also will be replaced.
"This significant investment for these much-needed improvements helps residents with the overall cost of these projects, which can be cost-prohibitive for our communities and businesses," Brooks said in a statement.
"I am happy to see the Linesville Municipal Authority continue its commitment to providing clean, quality water and pleased that PENNVEST approved this project," Wentling said.
In July, Linesville also received a $775,994 PENNVEST grant toward replacement of cast-iron water lines in the project area.
The water line improvement project currently is out for bid with construction bids due Nov. 9.
Linesville's existing system serves 467 residential customers with a population of 1,172.
