LINESVILLE — Linesville Public Library is seeking a grant for renovations to its building.
Linesville Borough Council gave its stamp of approval for the grant at Tuesday’s meeting.
Librarian Renee Grout presented the proposal to council on behalf of the library board which is seeking $53,000 to make the improvements. Half that amount will come from the grant and the other half from friends, donations and other sources.
Barry Chapin, member of the library board, said the issue came after the board obtained ownership of the building. It had been owned by the Unitarian church and the library was granted use by the deed. He said last year things changed and now the library has the ownership.
The funds will be used for siding and other maintenance of the building.
Chapin said the board appreciates what the community is doing to help the library.
In other business, council heard a report from Chad Butler, who said he had pictures of some exterior walls of a building, which he said has problems and is dangerous. He said the roof is leaking and there is a “good chance it’s going to fall in.” He offered the pictures to help document issues for a code enforcement officer to use.
Council President Kevin McGrath expressed appreciation to Butler for his help and said council will see that the code enforcement officer receives the photos.
Council also gave Police Chief Rob Johnston permission to apply for a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for technology improvements. The grant is 100 percent with no local match.
