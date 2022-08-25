The Crawford County Board of Elections is looking at changing the location of Linesville’s polling precinct starting with the election on Nov. 8.
At its brief meeting Wednesday, board members agreed by consensus to move the precinct to better accommodate voters and to be in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The borough’s lone polling precinct is proposed to move from the Linesville Borough Building, 103 W. Erie St., to St. Philip Church Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St.
Chairman Christopher Soff said the borough building is a small facility with limited nearby parking.
The proposed St. Philip Church Social Hall site would offer ample room, easier handicapped access and plenty of parking, Soff said.
Board members Francis Weiderspahn and Eric Henry agreed. All three board members said the county appreciated the borough building being Linesville’s polling location for a number of years.
Soff, Weiderspahn and Henry are the county’s three elected county commissioners. They serve as the county election board except in the year they themselves are on the ballot.
Under Pennsylvania election law, formal notification of a pending change must be posted at the current polling location at least five days before a vote is taken, according to Keith Button, the county’s attorney.
The Board of Elections is expected to act on the change at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Public comment on the proposed Linesville change should be made to the board via the commissioners’ office, Soff said.
