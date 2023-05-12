LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council went on record Tuesday night to oppose a state House bill mandating all public employers follow the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, commonly referred to as OSHA.
The federal agency oversees safety measures for employees of private companies.
However, current OSHA mandates do not apply to public employers.
The new law would change that. It has been passed by the House and sent to the state Senate for consideration. Council members voted unanimously to send a letter to state Sen. Michele Brooks expressing their opposition.
The new legislation is in memory of Jake Schwab, an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority employee who was fatally wounded on the job. The sponsor of the legislation said “it is inappropriate to have two standards” for employees whether in the public or private sector.
The bill requires public employers to keep records of all safety issues where an accident has occurred and an employee has required treatment. It also establishes a review board for inspection of the records at any given moment with no advance notice.
It also must advise employees of potential exposure to dangerous chemicals and keep recorded details of the advisory.
The bill would involve all employees of a municipality, which would include those hired by a water authority for example. It also would apply to volunteer firefighters of a borough.
Council’s opposition is about the expected costs of the program.
Other opposition is that if a problem — such as an incomplete record — is found, the borough could be fined up to $10,000 for each offense. Council noted that would include any records kept by a branch of the municipality — such as a water authority.
“It’s an unfunded mandate,” said councilwoman Katie Wickert.
Council is concerned with the cost of maintaining the program, as well as being the party which would be fined.
