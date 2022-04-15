LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council approved payments for work done on two water line projects Tuesday night and made plans for another major system improvement project.
Council OK’d payment of $46,389 for the East Erie Street project and $978.98 for the West Erie Street project, both of which are for lead abatement in water lines on those streets.
At the same time, council approved an application to the state PennVEST program for a $4.550 million water system improvement project.
That project, if OK’d, would involve system improvements at several sites in the borough including Penn Street Pump Station, Bunday Springs, the borough garage site, Airport Road water tank and miscellaneous expenses.
Construction cost is estimated at $3.219 million and the contingency, $321,000.
The Penn Street Pump Station improvements total $614,000, of which $135,820 is for a new pump house building adjacent to the existing reservoir. Other costs include outside piping, a backup generator, electrical system and site development.
The Bunday Springs work would cost approximately $413,500. Of that, $260,000 is estimated for a spring wet well with vaults, pumps, meters, valves, etc.; $35,000 to replace pumps; $42,500 for an updated electrical system for the building; $20,000 for demolition of existing facilities; and the remainder for other items.
The new borough garage site work is estimated at $1,094,360. Work includes a new pump house building, $268,350; backup generator, $57,996; construction of infiltration basin, $125,250; piping from proposed site to existing service system, $46,500; flow meters, $11,500; miscellaneous site development/improvements, $202,200; electrical systems, $77,500; gas and electric service, $25,000; and heating, ventilating and air conditioning, $35,000.
The Airport Road water tank project would be to install breakers, conduit, panels and miscellaneous electrical at a cost of $30,000.
Miscellaneous fees of $40,000 include field engineering, location of underground utilities, traffic management plan and more.
Engineer William Graham told council that the sooner the application is in, the better. “We want to be first in line for funding,” he said. The applications are due in May.
Once that work is complete, “it will be a brand-new water system,” Graham said.
Approval was unanimous. Councilman Aaron Morell was absent.