LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council approved multiple contracts totaling more than $4.78 million for improvements to the borough’s water system.
Improvements include a new pump station, backup generator and other equipment and water line work.
The first contract was for a base bid of $3.82 million for improvements to the water system, plus an alternate bid for another item for $176,800.
The contract was awarded to Konzol Construction Co.
Konzol also was awarded a contract for $395,000 for a water storage tank.
Klinginsmith Construction Co. was awarded a contract for $386,131.90 for a water line extension to Wallace Street and Homestead Avenue.
All approved contracts are subject to final review of all the legal requirements, including approval from state agencies and insurance and performance bonds.
Payment for the work will come from a PennVEST loan and a PennVEST grant. The grant totaled $3.1 million and the loan, $2.8 million.
Work is expected to begin in June and end in December 2024.
