LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council at Tuesday's meeting awarded a contract for $549,000 to Rudzik Excavators of Struthers, Ohio, for work on a water line abatement project on West Erie Street.
The bid was $72,000 lower than projected. It was the lowest of five bids received. Bids ranged from $549,000 to $758,000. The award is contingent upon approval of all the necessary paperwork to ensure all the specifications are met. The project is being funded from a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) grant of $775,994.
PENNVEST is a state agency which provides low-interest loans and/or grants to municipalities for assistance with water and other improvements.
In other action, council approved authorizing an increase in the borough's non-electoral debt in preparation of a second water project on East Erie Street. Council previously approved borrowing $417,483 for the project, which will be supplemented with a $655,737 grant from PENNVEST.
That project will be a joint project with Linesville Municipal Authority. The $1.07 million project is designed to replace water lines as well. The loan will be paid over a period of 20 years. At a budget meeting Oct. 26, it was noted there will be a need to raise water rates to help pay for the loan. No amount was reported in the minutes of that meeting.
Council has started work on the 2022 budget and will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to continue preparing the budget. At this point, the budget is balanced.
Discussed for needs in 2022 were a new police car and a new pickup truck.